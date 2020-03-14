Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $653,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

