Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $99.09 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

