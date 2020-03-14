Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,835 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $302.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $232.95 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.31 and its 200 day moving average is $299.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.