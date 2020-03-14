Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 74,931 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

CSII stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -149.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.