Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 754,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,140,000 after purchasing an additional 470,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after purchasing an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

