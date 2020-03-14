Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Underperform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.75.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.69.

Shares of CJ opened at C$0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.28. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

