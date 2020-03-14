Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLE. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 130,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 344,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

