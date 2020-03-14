Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Holdings Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,080 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,871 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 67,990 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.