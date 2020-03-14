Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Cannae has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $33,340,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,211,000 after buying an additional 240,382 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,658,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,639,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

