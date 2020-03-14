Canaccord Genuity Trims Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Target Price to C$0.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCW. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.85 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

TCW stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

