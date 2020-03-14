Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on QTRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. Quanterix has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $518.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $37,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $40,258.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,212.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,916 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 211,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,844 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 16.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

