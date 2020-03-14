Canaccord Genuity Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. GMP Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU opened at C$22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.34 and a 1 year high of C$46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at C$632,784.24.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.