California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CFNB opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. California First National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $155.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.36.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

