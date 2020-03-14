Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $8.60 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.11% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

