Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $8.60 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caledonia Mining stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Headinvest LLC owned about 0.11% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.
