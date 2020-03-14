Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 183,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

