Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 226.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.63 ($2.90).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price for the company. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 69.05 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.95. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $407.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

