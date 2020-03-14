CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CAI International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE CAI opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. CAI International has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.65.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). CAI International had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. CAI International’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CAI International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CAI International by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CAI International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

