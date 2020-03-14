Caesars Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,144 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,404% compared to the typical daily volume of 445 put options.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,014 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 296,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,284,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,789 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

