C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,900 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

