Bytom Market Capitalization Tops $49.61 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 47% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $49.61 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, EXX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00657923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010970 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000871 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Kucoin, CoinTiger, FCoin, HitBTC, EXX, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Gate.io, OKEx, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC, Bibox, Huobi, Neraex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

