BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Buy”

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after purchasing an additional 714,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after buying an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 157,526 shares in the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

