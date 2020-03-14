Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $246.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.57.

NYSE:BURL opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.53. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

