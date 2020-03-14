Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO John W. Neppl Acquires 5,000 Shares

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BG stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $80,515,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

