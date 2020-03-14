BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Cut to GBX 135 by Analysts at HSBC

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective cut by HSBC from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications services company’s stock.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.50 ($2.77).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.48) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 127.66 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.