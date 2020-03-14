Brokers Set Expectations for Athene Holding Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Athene alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. Athene has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Athene by 2,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,349,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Athene by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.