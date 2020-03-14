Brokers Issue Forecasts for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.29. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $198.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $157,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

