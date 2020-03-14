Brokers Issue Forecasts for Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $31,613,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 909,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,283 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 547,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 88,883 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

