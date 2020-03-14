Brokers Issue Forecasts for GP Strategies Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GP Strategies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE GPX opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

