Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT at $10.14

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,823,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

