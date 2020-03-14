Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) PT at $38.10

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

SIX stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,492,378 shares of company stock worth $41,240,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

