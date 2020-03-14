Brokerages Set Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $26.00

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MORF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Morphic stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $389.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. Morphic has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

