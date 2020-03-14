Brokerages Set Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $21.14

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. Knowles has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth $15,878,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 788.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

