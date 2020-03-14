Brokerages Set INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price at $18.00

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

