Brokerages Set Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $8.54

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Infinera to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price target (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,120,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,336,000 after buying an additional 210,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 83,074 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 550,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Infinera by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,314,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 209,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

