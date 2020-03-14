Brokerages Set Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $8.54

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.
Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Infinera to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price target (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,120,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,336,000 after buying an additional 210,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 83,074 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 550,675 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Infinera by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,314,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 209,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.