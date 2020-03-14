Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 576.67

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.09 ($7.62).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 465.85 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 548.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 582.76. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders have sold 59,882 shares of company stock valued at $32,923,994 over the last ninety days.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.