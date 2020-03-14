Brokerages Set Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) PT at $18.50

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CVTI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

