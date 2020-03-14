Brokerages Set Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) PT at $61.50

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,202 shares of company stock worth $4,161,366 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.