Brokerages Set Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 1,869.38

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,869.38 ($24.59).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,189.50 ($15.65) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,825.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,937.03. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

