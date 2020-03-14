Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) PT at GBX 2,785

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,785 ($36.64).

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON:AHT opened at GBX 1,831.50 ($24.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,482.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,361.93.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.