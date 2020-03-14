Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Primerica posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91. Primerica has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

