Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.62.

NYSE:BRX opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 184,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

