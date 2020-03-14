British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,070 at Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,070 ($53.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BATS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,707.69 ($48.77).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,678.50 ($35.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,272.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,070.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

