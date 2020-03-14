Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Director Buys $114,150.00 in Stock

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BHF opened at $23.26 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,231,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 365,359 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

