BP (LON:BP) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 541.94 ($7.13).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 438.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 1.62%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.