BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

BP (LON:BP) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 541.94 ($7.13).

BP stock opened at GBX 276.30 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 481.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.62%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

