Boot Barn’s (BOOT) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Boot Barn stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $562.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 476,121 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 443,291 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,743,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,231,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

