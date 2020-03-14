Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $1,540.00 at UBS Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,971.67.

BKNG opened at $1,421.33 on Tuesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,821.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,944.09. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 97.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

