Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 341.15 ($4.49).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 237.80 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 250.60 ($3.30).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

