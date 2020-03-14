Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.48.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

