Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Bonavista Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNP opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. Bonavista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$1.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.